Cypress Capital Group Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

