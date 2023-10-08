iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

