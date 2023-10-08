Cypress Capital Group Sells 7,300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 52,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.1% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.