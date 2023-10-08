Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,655 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

