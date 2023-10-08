Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

