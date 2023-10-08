Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

