Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $312.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

