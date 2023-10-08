Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $59.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $59,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.