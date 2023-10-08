American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by PATRIZIA Pty Ltd

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 8.9% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.50. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

