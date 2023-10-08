PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 8.9% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after acquiring an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after acquiring an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

American Tower stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

