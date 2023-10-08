AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes $212,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $445.29 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $449.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.85 and a 200 day moving average of $401.30.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

