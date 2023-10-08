Plancorp LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

