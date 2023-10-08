Plancorp LLC Sells 17,350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 356.1% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,000,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 60,009 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 52,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

