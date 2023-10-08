Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

