Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 0.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

