Channel Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

