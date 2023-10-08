Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VIG opened at $155.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

