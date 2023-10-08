Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Channel Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,450,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

