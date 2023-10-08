Cypress Capital Group Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $53.14 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

