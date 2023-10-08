Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.