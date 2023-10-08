Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,450,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

