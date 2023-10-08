WP Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

