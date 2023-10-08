Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.80.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

