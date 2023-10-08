Fifth Third Bancorp Has $75.57 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day moving average is $227.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

