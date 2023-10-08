Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 353,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 15.7% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

