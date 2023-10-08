CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of CVS Health worth $66,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

