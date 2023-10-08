Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,095,753,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

