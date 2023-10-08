Patten Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

