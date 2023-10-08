National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $98,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average of $195.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

