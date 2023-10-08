National Bank of Canada FI Has $164.34 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $164,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.