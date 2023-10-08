Michael S. Ryan Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $187.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

