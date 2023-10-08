Arlington Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.64 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

