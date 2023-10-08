General Electric (NYSE:GE) is AM Investment Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 2.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $111.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

