AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 514 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $154.27 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

