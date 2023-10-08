Plancorp LLC Sells 116 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

