Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 4.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $295.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

