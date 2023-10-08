1,069 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after buying an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.