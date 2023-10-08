WP Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.94. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

