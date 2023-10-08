Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,202,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after buying an additional 73,249 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,721,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,619,000 after purchasing an additional 207,498 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

