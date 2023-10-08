Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,650 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.