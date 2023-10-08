Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.