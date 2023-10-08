Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $169,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.51. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

