Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

