Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 5.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

