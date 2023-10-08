Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $227.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

