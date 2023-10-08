Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $178,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

