Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AXP opened at $149.32 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.01.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.