Fifth Third Bancorp Has $29.16 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $236.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.80.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.