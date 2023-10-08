Portman Square Capital LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Portman Square Capital LLP decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average is $273.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

