Santori & Peters Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

